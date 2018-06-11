Top 10 MMA Bad Girls

In the sport of MMA there are plenty of fighters who fall under the banner of being ‘bad boys,’ but let’s not forget that there are ‘bad girls’ out there too.

In this article, we’ll take a look at 10 of today’s most notorious fighters in WMMA, from the outspoken trash-talkers and troublemakers through to the steroid cheats and the former ‘wild childs’ trying to put their murky past behind them.

Carina Damm

Nearly 14 years into her MMA career, Carina Damm, sister of former UFC fighter Rodrigo Damm, is a true veteran of the sport, having fought for the likes of Strikeforce, Jungle Fights and most recently Titan FC.

However, the 39-year-old ‘Beauty But The Beast’ also holds the dubious distinction of being the first-ever female MMA fighter to test positive for steroids.

Damm popped for the banned anabolic steroid nandrolone back in 2008 after her first fight in the United States at FFF4, where she had defeated her opponent via a second-round armbar submission.

She was subsequently banned for a year, though Damm continued to fight back home in Brazil in the mean time.

However, Damm would again run into trouble when she was caught attempting to submit a fake urine sample following a loss to Jessica Eye at NFAAS 9 in 2013, which was quickly spotted due to the fact it was reportedly ‘clear’ and ‘cold’.

Damm was subsequently suspended for 6 months, leaving her reputation further tarnished.