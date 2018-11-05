Tiffany Teo Wants Statement Win at ONE: Heart of the Lion

Former ONE World Title challenger Tiffany “No Chill” Teo wants to treat her hometown fans to an impressive victory in her much-awaited return to the ONE Championship cage.

She squares off against Brazilian star Michelle Nicolini at ONE: HEART OF THE LION, which takes place at the Singapore Indoor Stadium in Singapore on Friday, 9 November.

Coming from a tough setback in her last contest, which was for the inaugural ONE Women’s Strawweight World Title in January, Teo is eager to get back to the winner’s column and there is no perfect place to do this but in front of her countrymen.

“I’m always excited to fight in Singapore in front of my fellow countrymen, friends, and family. I’m really excited to be back after a long break, especially in Singapore,” Teo told onefc.com

Currently owning a win-loss slate of 7-1 as a pro, Teo is aware that the task of going back to the winning lane won’t be easy and is also well-informed of the danger that Nicolini has to offer.

The 36-year-old grappling queen is an eight-time Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu world champion and regarded by many as the greatest female grappler in the planet. Nicolini is also undefeated in her campaign under the ONE Championship banner submitting all of her three quality opponents in the first-round.

As good as a grappler as she is, Nicolini is also an underrated striker, having trained with some of the best strikers in the world on a consistent basis.

“She’s a black belt, she’s a world-class grappling champion, and she competed in major grappling tournaments and won a lot of them,” Teo acknowledges in an interview with ONEFC.com

“A lot of people and friends told me to be careful of her on the ground, but she should have pretty good striking because she trained with world-class champions and good coaches.”

But despite her opponent’s outstanding resume, the Singaporean star remains unfazed and confident that her improved skills will play a major role in their clash.

“It will be a really exciting fight, whether it stays on our feet or goes to the ground. I think grappling is her strength, but I will not underestimate her striking. It will be challenging to go up against one of the top fighters. But it will be nice to see how I fare against an athlete of her caliber,” she ended.