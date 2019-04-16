Throwback: Alistair Overeem Destroys Brock Lesnar At UFC 141

Alistair Overeem will battle submission artist Alexey Oleinik in the main event of this weekend’s (Sat., April 20, 2019) UFC on ESPN+ 7 from Yubileyny Sports Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia.

“The Reem” has fought a long list of top heavyweight talent during his decorated nearly 20-year MMA career. One of his biggest wins came in his UFC debut at UFC 141 back in 2011. There, Overeem met ultra-popular former UFC heavyweight champion Brock Lesnar.

The former Strikeforce, DREAM, and K-1 champion made it look easy against the once-feared beast Lesnar. The UFC champ was returning from a harrowing bout with diverticulitis and it showed. Overeem made short work of the former UFC champ by targeting his body to finish the fight in the first round.

Watch the throwback demolition courtesy of the UFC here: