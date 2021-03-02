The Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) returns to Las Vegas this weekend for a special kind of pay-per-view; not only does the main event provide a light heavyweight super fight, but the two contests beforehand are also of title implications.

Three championship bouts in one night and a fight card stacked with elite talent, let us preview this weekend’s co-main & main event whilst giving you our expert predictions & analysis.

Israel Adesanya vs Jan Blachowicz

UFC Light Heavyweight Championship Super Fight

The Fight

In the evening’s main event, current UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya will step up in weight classes and attempt to dethrone the defending light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz.

After defeating the UFC middleweight’s finest to offer, 20-0 undefeated Israel Adesanya wants to test his high-level striking offence in the 205-pound division. Meanwhile, Jan Blachowicz is defending his newly owned light heavyweight title for the first time.

The Fighters

Israel Adesanya’s professional MMA career began in 2012, which may leave a more casual viewer confused. Still, this City Kickboxing gym prodigy has been knocking out the opposition for a lot longer. Before MMA, he’d amassed a 75-5 kickboxing record before the octagon became his home.

Jan Blachowicz, also known as ‘Polish Power’, has an extensive martial arts background and a diverse skillset. As a Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu black belt, he can submit to the opposition, and if that fails, he can fall back on his fight-ending knockout power.

UFC 259 Adesanya vs Blachowicz Prediction

I anticipate Adesanya dictate the pace whilst the fight is standing as much of the online sports betting sites did. With such a high takedown defence during his professional MMA career, it’s hard to envision Blachowicz implementing a grappling strategy good enough to win the fight.

Adesanya has a range of weapons at his disposal, having shown the ability to finish his opponent moving forward and whilst countering backwards. He can switch stances, set up a multitude of traps inside or outside of range and most importantly, he can finish the fight.

Without discrediting Blachowicz, I envision him attempting a grapple-based game plan that Adesanya will be more than prepared for.

UFC 259 Pick: Israel Adesanya to win by KO/TKO

Amanda Nunes vs Megan Anderson

UFC Women’s Featherweight Championship Bout

The Fight

The co-main event of UFC 259 will also hold title implications, but for the women’s featherweight division where ‘The Lioness’ Amanda Nunes is the dominant force running the division.

The Fighters

Megan Anderson will challenge her first UFC title but is all too familiar with gold around her waist. After relinquishing her Invicta FC championship belt, she joined the UFC and is currently riding a two-fight winning streak of first-round stoppages.

It’s hard to argue that Amanda Nunes is the greatest female competitor the UFC has ever helped create. As a current two-division UFC champion, she’s on an eleven-fight win streak that includes wins over Ronda Rousey, Valentina Shevchenko, Cyborg & Holly Holm.

UFC 259 Nunes vs Anderson Prediction

The fight presented to us will provide a striker versus grappler scenario, but the grappler in question also posses thirteen career wins by knockout. Amanda Nunes has been known to utilise her grappling prowess if her opponent could have a potential advantage in their offensive striking offence.

With Megan Anderson holding a considerable size advantage and a willingness to knock out her opponents, we could witness the grappling skills of Nunes make Anderson’s title hopes to dwindle early.

In Megan’s previous losses, she has notably suffered in clinch positions, takedowns and on the ground from the bottom position. Watching Nunes handle Felicia Spencer with ease and then watching Spencer dominate Megan could be a tell-tale sign of what is to come.

UFC 259 Pick: Amanda Nunes to win by Submission.

UFC 259 takes place Saturday the 6th of March, live from the UFC Apex Centre in Las Vegas.