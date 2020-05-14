Thiago Moises Taps Michael Johnson With Heel Hook – UFC Jacksonville Results

Spread the word!













Kicking off the UFC Jacksonville main card is a lightweight bout between Michael Johnson and Thiago Moises.

Round 1: The pair exclusively strike for the first few minutes. Moises misses a pair of high kicks. Johnson lands a leg kick before landing a solid body kick. Moises is backed up as Johnson is the one advancing. Johnson is showing a lot of versatility with body punches, leg kicks and high kicks and has a huge significant strike advantage at 20-3. Johnson ends the round strongly.

Round 2: Moises attempts a single leg and quickly gets the heel hook submission as Johnson taps.

Official result: Thiago Moises defeats Michael Johnson via heel hook (R2, 0:22)