The Top Five Fights At The O2 Arena 

It’s about that time of the year once again when the UFC prepares for its big showdown and tickets sell-out in London as they welcome Tyron Woodley vs. Leon Edwards for its UFC Fight Night 127 scheduled to take place at you know where (The O2 Arena), in which the former opens as an underdog against the latter.



It will be the former’s first fight since losing his welterweight title to Kamaru Usman at UFC 235 in March 2018. And despite that defeat, being Woodley’s only setback since 2014, the former welterweight champion has opened as a betting underdog.



In the meantime, while we get ready to welcome the promotion’s 2020 extravaganza UFC Fight Night between the duo, let’s take a look back at just five previous bouts that happened in London as written by gooner news publisher and a freelance MMA writer – Ojo Olayiwola.



Michale Bisping vs. Anderson Silva

Saturday, February 27, 2016.



Michael Bisping bout versus Anderson Silva at the 02 Arena in London was a close one in this 2016 main event between two of the best middleweights of this era, but when it all got decided after five rounds, the former had thrilled his London fans and enthusiasts with a unanimous decision win over his opponent. Four months after that, Bisping got another short notice call to face Luke Rockhold for the middleweight title, and he came out triumph, taking the belt via the first-round knockout.



Jorge Masvidal vs. Darren Till

Saturday, March 16, 2019.



One of the few fighters in the promotion one would believe do this for free if MMA didn’t exist, Miami’s own champion Jorge Masvidal scored what was arguably the biggest win of his career to the present date when he knocked out Darren Till in front of a stunned O2 Arena attendance. Too many times in the past, Masvidal had fought well enough to lose a close decision. Against Till, however, the 35-year-old Miami-born took the win by force, and #TheResurrection was underway.



Dan Hardy vs. Rory Markham

Friday, February 20, 2009.



According to UFC, it was conventional wisdom before the UFC 95 bout between welterweights Dan Hardy and Rory Markham that dictated that when it came to punching power, Rory Markham was the man to watch out for in the promotion. Nottingham’s Dan Hardy took issue with such talk, and he responded his critics with his fists as he knocked Markham out in 69 seconds at the O2 Arena.



There are not much to write on about this bout but what Hardy had to say to the crowd after he knocked out his opponent was nothing more than:



“No punching power.



“What do you have to say about that?”



Alexander Gustafsson vs. Jimi Manuwa

Saturday, March 8, 2014.



Six months after his epic battle with Jon Jones at the Scotiabank Arena, Alexander Gustafsson returned to the ring against someone who would eventually become his teammate, British knockout artist Jimi Manuwa. The stage was set for a post-title fight letdown, but Gustafsson wasn’t having it, as he fought hard to secure a second-round TKO of the “Poster Boy” that earned him a double bonus. “The Mauler” wasn’t going anywhere.



Danny Roberts VS. Oliver Enkamp

Saturday, March 17, 2018.



Welterweight veteran Danny Roberts thrilled his hometown fans with a first-round knockout victory over his Sweden’s Oliver Enkamp opponent at the 02 Arena back on March 17, 2018. Heading into the fight, Roberts launched his left hand early in the fight, prompting Enkamp to look for a takedown, but his attempt, however, came up empty, opening way for the London native to land another flush left hand. This one sent Enkamp to the canvas, with referee Leon Roberts intervening at 2:12 of the opening frame.



Relishing his moment of glory, Roberts said quoted via gooner news:



“I feel on top of the world right now.



“To have that outcome…there’s not many things that can top it so for me. It’s very special. This is where I grew up. The U.K. has moulded me into the person I am today, so to be able to come back and give the fans something that they deserve, and to feel the love and respect back from them, it’s electric.”