Once you learn more about the combination of MMA and CBD oil, you realize that it makes sense. Proponents of cannabidiol claim that it has anti-inflammatory properties to reduce pain and speed up recovery time potentially. It could also promote better sleep in the long-term.

Despite being non-intoxicating and providing no ‘high,’ CBD remained a banned substance along with other cannabinoids such as THC until very recently. Indeed, it still isn’t federally legal in the United States, even though hemp is no longer a controlled substance.

Most brands extract CBD from hemp. As a result, we have a scenario where the plant is legal to grow, but one of its main cannabinoids isn’t technically permitted for general use! It is readily available in the majority of states, however.

Those who wanted to use CBD oil in MMA circles received a boost in 2018 when the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) changed its guidelines on CBD. According to WADA, athletes are now allowed to use cannabidiol, but not THC. As a result, they can choose products such as CBD edibles to help them train and recover without facing a ban.

Pain & Inflammation Links CBD Oil with MMA

Mixed Martial Arts (MMA) is one of the most brutal legal combat sports on the planet. The combatants can use an array of fighting techniques to beat one another up. In MMA, the physical and mental limits of each fighter are tested to the maximum. Given the exhaustion regularly endured within the Octagon, MMA’s warriors also have to embark on intense training regimes, which also take a toll.

Although it is a professional, regulated sport, it is common for fighters to sustain serious, potentially life-threatening injuries. Even the ‘winner’ of a bout can sometimes look as if they have been involved in a car crash! There are minimal rules, and you can win via knockout, decision, or submission.

The variety of disciplines used by combatants includes, but is not limited to:

Muay Thai

Boxing

Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu

Tae Kwon Do

Sansho

Freestyle Wrestling

Between training, sparring, and fighting, MMA warriors undergo a severe degree of punishment. Injuries are common, and chronic inflammation can lead to unbearable pain. It can take months for a fighter to recover from a grueling war in the Octagon. However, those who use CBD oil in MMA have found that the cannabinoid helps them significantly.

CBD Oil Helps MMA Fighters with Few Risks

Individuals such as Nate Diaz and Bas Rutten have spoken out about their usage of CBD oil as MMA fighters. There are many reasons why they use it, but CBD’s likely anti-inflammatory benefit is high on the list.

When the body is harmed, inflammation happens as a natural protective response. There is chronic and acute inflammation. The acute kind occurs when you have an illness, infection, or injury. The immune system sends immune cells to the site of the damage to protect the body. The result is swelling and redness.

Chronic inflammation is a long-term inflammatory response. In this situation, an individual can suffer from damaged organs and tissues due to oxidative stress. This can result in diseases such as diabetes and asthma.

What CBD oil can do for MMA fighters is to reduce the level of inflammation they suffer. A study published in Bioorganic & Medicinal Chemistry in 2015 looked at CBD’s anti-inflammatory properties. The researchers found that CBD could reduce inflammation through several of the body’s pathways. They also suggested that it was potentially a useful treatment for numerous conditions associated with excess inflammation.

It is one of the dozens of studies into CBD and inflammation. The vast majority of them say the same thing: CBD can help regulate the inflammatory response.

Another benefit of cannabidiol is the relatively few side effects and good overall safety profile. Research hasn’t found any evidence of CBD having addictive properties. This is in stark contrast to opioid painkillers, which could cause a raft of possible adverse effects, and they are highly addictive. Sadly, well over 100 people die from an opioid overdose in the United States alone each day!

Focus on High-Quality CBD Products

MMA fighters seeking CBD edibles and other products need to focus on the best brands. The industry is saturated, but the majority of companies are relatively new and unproven. Until such time that the CBD industry gets regulated, stick to brands like Provacan that have a stellar international reputation.

The UK-based company is known around the world, and it has been featured in top publications such as WayofLeaf, Metro, The Telegraph, and The Evening Standard. It has a wide range of products to suit your preferred method of consumption. For MMA fighters seeking a fast response, try Provacan’s vape range. You can also avail of CBD creams to rub into the skin, or CBD oil to use sublingually.