The UFC might now be one of the most popular and widely-enjoyed sports in the US in addition to the rest of the world, but where did this form of mixed martial arts all start?

That is what this article is going to take a look at as we discuss the origins of MMA.

What is MMA?

To kick things off, let’s start by answering this supposedly simple question: what is MMA?

Well, mixed martial arts is a type of hybrid combat sport that combines elements of multiple different fighting styles, including boxing, wrestling, judo, jiujitsu, karate, Muay Thai, and others. Once seen as barbaric, MMA is now thought to host some of the greatest fighters.

The History of Mixed Martial Arts

It is thought that mixed martial arts events were taking place as early as 648 BCE when the ancient Olympic Games were being conducted. The Greek combat sport, pankration, combined elements of boxing, wrestling, and street fighting in one brutal contest event.

MMA as it is known today started in North America after it was brought there by a Brazilian family whose two brothers were known as some of the best fighters of their time. This is when support for MMA ramped up after it was banned by the Roman emperor, Theodosius.

Shortly after the introduction of MMA to America, the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) was formed and it soon became the leading promoter of this sport and its numerous events.

Which brings us to today, where Dana White has been the president of the UFC since 2001 and has changed the reputation and status of this sport for good. Despite his controversial stance on a number of issues that have arisen, there is no doubt of his influence on MMA.

Betting on MMA Events

One of the biggest events to bet on when it comes to mixed martial arts events is the UFC, although Bellator is hot on the UFC’s heels thanks to the higher rates of pay for fighters and better sponsorship opportunities that has seen UFC fighters drop down a league to fight for.

There are plenty of UFC betting tips that you can follow if you are just starting out in sports betting and you are still learning the ropes, but the great thing about MMA is that in any given fight, there is always a chance for the underdog to surprise everyone and sneak a win.

This is because MMA doesn’t just rely on strength, technique, or even past performance history – although a lot will depend on these things, all it takes is for one opportunity to land a punch and the rest is history. Some of the greatest MMA knockouts have happened this way, so it is a great sport to put your money on, even (especially) if the odds are against you.

Rules and Regulations

In the early days of MMA, it is safe to say that the rules were pretty few and far between.

The only rules were that eye gouging and biting were not permitted, but anything else – such as hitting, kicking, and punching – were all allowed and thought of as legal moves. The fight only concluded when one of the opponents was knocked unconscious or admitted defeat.

These days, for health and safety reasons, there are more rules and regulations to contend with. It was not until the UFC was formed that most of them were put into practice, however.

Today, MMA fighters must compete in a ring or fenced area (known as the ‘Octagon’ in UFC events, and participants are required to wear padded, fingerless gloves and no shoes.

Kicking, striking, throwing, and grappling with an opponent is allowed, and fighters can attack from either the ground or from a standing position, with the exception of knee kicks to the face if your opponent is on the ground whilst you (the attacker) are in a standing position.

Head butting, eye gouging, biting, hair pulling, and any attack to the groin area are all considered illegal moves and will result in disqualification. Similarly, downward elbow strikes, throat strikes, and any attempt to strike the spine or the back of the head are also prohibited.

Final Thoughts

Mixed martial arts fighting has come a long way since its origins to be where it is now, not in the least helped by the supporters, promoters, and arguably most importantly, the fighters themselves. It will certainly be interesting to see where this rapidly growing sport goes next!