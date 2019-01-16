Terence Crawford Meets Amir Khan For Next WBO Title Defense

WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford now has a big title defense coming up.

It has been officially announced that Crawford will be defending his belt against former welterweight champion Amir Khan. The fight is slated for April 20th with a location yet to be determined. However, the venue has been narrowed down to either an MGM property in Las Vegas, or New York City’s Madison Square Garden.

Promoter Bob Arum suggested the price for the ESPN pay-per-view (PPV) will likely be $59.95. Crawford, 31, is undefeated in his boxing career thus far. He last defeated José Benavidez Jr. via 12th-round knockout in October. Now, he’ll share the ring with a legend in Khan, who is currently on a two-fight win streak.

The Englishman hasn’t lost since being knocked unconscious by Canelo Alvarez in 2016. With wins over Phil Lo Greco and Samuel Vargas in the past few years, Khan will now once again challenge for welterweight gold. Many fans would prefer to see Crawford unify with fellow welterweight champions like Errol Spence Jr., Keith Thurman, or Shawn Porter.

But each of those men are already booked through March. For now, Crawford will get to test himself against a seasoned veteran in Khan, who, make no mistake, is still very much a threat to the American’s undefeated record.