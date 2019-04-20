Terence Crawford: Claressa Shields ‘Would Do Well’ Against Conor McGregor

WBO welterweight champion Terence Crawford believes Claressa Shields would do well against Conor McGregor in a boxing match.

The undefeated Shields recently made headlines when she claimed she could beat the likes of Keith Thurman, Shawn Porter, and Gennady Golovkin.

When asked if the unified women’s middleweight champion could do just that, Crawford responded.

“She’s confident. She’s confident in her ability and her skills, but that’s pretty much what she’s saying,” Crawford told TMZ (via Bad Left Hook). “I don’t think she’d really want to be in the ring with those fighters that she called out.

“But at the same time it just tells you that she’s so dominant in the female boxing world that she needs a man to fight. But I don’t believe she would actually step foot in the ring with those guys. She’s very confident, and it shows in the ring.”

What about against McGregor?

McGregor made his professional boxing debut in 2017 in a losing effort against Floyd Mayweather.

So would Shields be able to defeat the former UFC lightweight champion in the ring?

“Man, I’m gonna tell you this. Claressa’s been getting in the ring, sparring men since I’ve known her,” Crawford added. “I feel like she could get in the ring and give anybody problems.

“I don’t know [about beating McGregor]. Conor McGregor is a man, but at the same time, she would do well against him.”