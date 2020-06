Spread the word!













Next up on the UFC Vegas 4 main card at the Apex facility is a welterweight bout between Takashi Sato and Jason Witt.

Round 1: Witt lands a couple of leg kicks. He lands a body shot. Sato drops Witt with a straight left. Witt tries to fight back but is ultimately finished with multiple strikes. What a performance!

Official result: Takashi Sato defeats Jason Witt via knockout (R1, 0:48).