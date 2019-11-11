Stipe Miocic Reacts To Tyson Fury’s MMA Training Footage

Spread the word!













Boxing lineal heavyweight champion Tyson Fury seems to be serious about a potential career in mixed martial arts (MMA). Fury recently met up with top-ranked UFC middleweight Darren Till to get some training in.

Footage of Fury hitting pads; throwing knees, punches, and elbows with Till, recently made the rounds online. Even UFC president Dana White shared the clip on Twitter. This garnered a reaction from UFC heavyweight champion Stipe Miocic.

Miocic posted the following in response to Fury’s training footage.

“. @Tyson_Fury be careful what you wish for…”

Fury is currently one of the top heavyweights in the boxing world – along with other stars such as Deontay Wilder, Andy Ruiz Jr., and Anthony Joshua – and has a few fights to get out of the way before he’s ready to jump to MMA.

However, it’s for this very reason that Dana White doesn’t understand why “The Gypsy King” would even want to compete inside the Octagon. Speaking in a recent interview, White said he can’t understand why Fury would want to fight in MMA given all his success in the boxing world.

“Tyson Fury had a tough time in his last fight in a boxing match. Coming over to MMA is a whole ‘nother story,” White said. “… Listen, anything’s possible. If Tyson Fury wants to fight in MMA, I’ve got a ton of guys that would love to fight him.

“I just don’t know why. I can’t wrap my head around why. …He’s an incredible fighter. Promoted the right way, [he] could be a part of three or four of the biggest fights in heavyweight [boxing] history. Why come over here and get smashed when you could stay there? Tyson Fury, your time is now. You’re the man in boxing. You’re one of the top four guys in the world in boxing. Why even think of coming over here?”

What do you think about an eventual potential fight between Miocic and Fury?