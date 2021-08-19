According to several sources online, the rematch between Aljamain Sterling and Petr Yan has been confirmed for UFC 267. The event is due to take place in Abu Dhabi on the 30th of October and it was Sterling who took to social media to make the announcement. Sterling posted a video of himself riding a horse in Georgia and in the tweet, Sterling said, “October 30th in Abu Dhabi, all the talking ends! Sleepyhagen or Needleshaw, winner gets the next whooping after I put away Yan in 3!”

The most controversial title win ever?

When the fighters first met, the contest went down in history as Sterling became the first man to win a UFC title via disqualification. It all happened at UFC 259 and Sterling has clearly not let the incident go, having talked many times about the illegal blow to the knee he received from Yan. In fact, Sterling believes it is strange Yan has been granted an immediate rematch considering the outcome of the original fight.

Sterling must make big adjustments or face a repeat

Speaking about the illegal move and the rematch, Sterling said, “It’s fascinating because any other sport when you do something intentionally illegal, you get suspended, you get fined, you get ejected from the game,” before continuing, “This guy’s getting rewarded with a rematch, which I get it’s a big fight, but it’s like, we can just break the rules and nothing’s ever gonna happen to us. I can just jump the octagon, nothing’s ever gonna happen to me. I can just go fight another corner or I can push him after the bell and nothing’s ever gonna happen. I feel like when you have rules for a reason, you’ve got to somewhat enforce them otherwise let’s just run amuck. I’m okay with that, let me run amuck, let me start smacking guys and let me start doing the crazy s**t that I want to do instead of being professional about the way I handle my business.”

The whole incident and the lack of repercussions for Yan has clearly got to Sterling, who will be extremely motivated to win the fight convincingly this time. However, if Sterling allows the fact Yan has not been punished to remain in his head in the build up to the fight and during the contest itself, it could have a negative impact on his performance. Now is the time to forget about it and move on by focusing on the task at hand.

Yan was arguably having the better of things at the time of the illegal blow and he will be feeling good about his chances of success in the rematch if he can stay on the right side of the rules. Cory Sandhagen, who recently lost to T.J. Dillashaw via split decision said, “I think (Petr) Yan is going to win that fight against (Aljamain) Sterling unless Sterling can pull something out of his hat. But I think we all saw how the fight went the first time around, where I think Yan was pretty decisively winning.”

Yan was on a seven-fight unbeaten run in the Octagon prior to the disqualification in the first meeting with Sterling and is likely to enter the arena on the night as the bookies favourite to win. If the first fight was anything to go by, Sterling is going to have to improve or land a decisive moment to stop the contest.