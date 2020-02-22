Stephen A Smith: Anthony Joshua Loss To ‘Jabba The Hutt’ Andy Ruiz Was Shameful

Spread the word!













Controversial boxing reporter Stephen A. Smith has been at it again during the Wilder/Fury II build-up. The ESPN employee found himself in hot water with the MMA community after accusing Donald Cerrone of quitting against Conor McGregor at UFC 246.

Not one to mince his words, Smith has again gone in hard on a fighter, this time British boxing champion Anthony Joshua. The Englishman holds three of the four major heavyweight titles and is a likely opponent for whoever wins this weekend. However, Smith has dismissed Joshua due to his upset loss against Andy Ruiz last year. Despite winning the rematch, Smith isn’t convinced by “AJ” and called his lone career loss shameful, whilst speaking with IFL TV.

“I love Anthony Joshua as a person, and I think he’s good for the sport. I had the pleasure of meeting him and I genuinely like him,” Smith said. “I think Wilder would knock him out! The thing which has disappointed me about Anthony Joshua is his jaw, he’s got a body, he’s in fine physical shape but to get beat by Andy Ruiz that first fight, I thought was shameful. To look the way that he looks and lose to a guy that looks like Jabba The Hutt.

“It’s just inexcusable stuff to me, I don’t think that should happen. It happened because Anthony Joshua’s jaw is questionable. I know Andy Ruiz can fight and he can punch, but he doesn’t hit like Deontay Wilder. I saw Anthony Joshua get down from a right from (Wladimir) Klitschko and get up and get up and knock him out. I get that but this is Deontay Wilder we’re talking about here.

“When you get dropped only Tyson Fury gets up and I don’t think he’ll get up the second go-round and I certainly don’t think Anthony Joshua gets up the first go-round. I think he would lose to Fury by decision. I think he would lose to Wilder by knockout.”

