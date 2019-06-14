Stamp Fairtex Looks Forward to Facing Angela Lee, Mei Yamaguchi

Spread the word!













ONE World Champion Stamp Fairtex isn’t one to rest on her laurels.

Since the very start of her relatively brief tenure with ONE Championship, the Thai phenom has had set her sights set at the top, then proceeded to deliver emphatically on those aspirations.

Her first point of order was dethroning former ONE Atomweight Kickboxing World Champion “Killer Bee” Kai Ting Chuang at ONE: Kingdom of Heroes in Bangkok in October.

Not satisfied with just one title, Stamp stated her intention to capture the division’s Muay Thai belt, which she achieved in impressive fashion with victory over Janet Todd at ONE: Call to Greatness in Singapore to become the first two-sport champion in ONE history.

Those lofty achievements seem even more impressive when you consider she’s still just 21 years old.

But she’s not done yet. Stamp is now looking to conquer another peak by crossing over into the world of mixed martial arts and having that crown added to her bulging mantelpiece.

The sweet taste of title glory has lit a fire in Stamp, and her ambitions have followed suit.

“After I got my first belt I was so proud of what I had achieved. I won the second belt because Muay Thai belongs to the Thai people,” she explains.

“After my achievements in Muay Thai and Kickboxing, I feel on top of the world and that I can achieve anything.”



But the proud Thai fighter is under no illusions about the amount of work ahead of her if she’s to master a new martial art and rise to the top of a division that features some of the booming Asia-based promotion’s finest talent.

“There are so many great fighters in my weight division like Angela Lee and Mei Yamaguchi. I have to train harder, especially in the areas I’m not good at.

“But chances are not given to everyone. If a chance is given and we don’t take it, it would be a waste,” said Stamp.

First and foremost, Stamp will need to defend her Muay Thai title against dangerous up and comer Alma Juniku at ONE: Legendary Quest in Shanghai on June 15.

“I am preparing hard for this bout, especially since it will be a title defense,” Stamp said.

“I respect Alma and I know what she can bring to the table, but I also know what I am capable of and I have the utmost belief in my skills.”

