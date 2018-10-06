Srisaket Sor Rungvisai Dominates Iran Diaz To Retain WBC Title

ONE Championship’s venture into the sport of boxing turned out to be a huge success as Thai boxing superstar Srisaket Sor Rungvisai marked his third successful defense of his WBC Super Flyweight World Championship in front of a hometown crowd.

Srisaket sent the crowd at the jam-packed Impact Arena in Bangkok Thailand into a rapturous chorus of cheers as he clinched a convincing unanimous decision win over Mexican challenger Iran “MagnifiKO” Diaz in the main event of ONE: KINGDOM OF HEROES on Saturday, 6 October.

Banking on his heavy hands and southpaw stance, Srisaket persistently hammered the taller Diaz with hard body shots from the opening bell.

The consistent attack to the midsection paid dividends for Srisaket in the later rounds as Diaz dropped his defensive guard, prompting the Thai boxer to increase his offense that had his opponent reeling inside the ring.

In the championship rounds, Srisaket unleashed a series of power shots, but Diaz amazingly withstood the blitz of punches from the 31-year-old Sisaket, Thailand native.

In the end, the three judges unanimously awarded the victory in favor of Srisaket with the scores of 119-109, 120-108 and 119-109.

Aside from the high-profile boxing match, ONE: KINGDOM OF HEROES featured a five-round bout for the ONE Kickboxing Atomweight World Championship, which is now in the possession of Thailand’s own Stamp Fairtex.

Stamp turned in a debut to remember as she dethroned “Killer Bee” Kai Ting Chuang via unanimous decision to become the new titleholder.

Beaming with confidence, Stamp used her range and movement to outstrike her counterpart throughout the fast-paced five-round contest.

A flurry of strikes in the fifth round sealed the victory for Stamp, who takes home the prestigious title belt in only her first appearance on the ONE Super Series stage.

In a mixed martial arts contest, Japanese legend Shinya “Tobikan Judan” Aoki made his case for a shot at the coveted ONE Lightweight World Championship with resounding clarity, submitting New Zealand-based Malaysian sensation Ev “E.T.” Ting in a title eliminator.

From the get-go, Aoki immediately looked for a takedown and managed to effortlessly execute one against Ting’s will.

On the canvas, Aoki smoothly passed Ting’s guard and locked in a deep arm triangle to put the Malaysian to sleep, clinching the victory in just 57 seconds.

Other MMA matches

Tajikistan martial arts phenom Muin Gafurov made an astounding return to the most prestigious stage of global martial arts competition with a statement victory, knocking out top contender Leandro “Brodinho” Issa of Brazil in the first round.

On the other hand, Japanese grappling wizard Hayato Suzuki established his first winning streak in ONE Championship, pulling off a second-round submission victory over Robin Catalan of the Philippines.

Moreover, hometown favorite Rika “Tiny Doll” Ishige of Thailand is back in the winner’s circle, following an impressive technical knockout victory over Bozhena “Toto” Antoniyar of Myanmar in the first round.

China’s Fu Chang Xin turned in an impressive grappling performance to defeat Cambodia’s Rin Saroth in just two rounds, while Ramon “The Bicolano” Gonzales of the Philippines sent Dodi “Maung” Mardian of Indonesia to sleep with a rear naked choke in the first round.

ONE Super Series bouts

Muay Thai legend Nong-O Gaiyanghadao put on a striking clinic in front of his home crowd as he punished ISKA and WBC World Champion Mehdi Zatout of France to earn a unanimous decision victory over three rounds in their ONE Super Series Muay Thai showdown.

Nigeria’s Anthony “The Assassin” Njokuani scored the biggest win of his kickboxing career, defeating Dutch kickboxing legend Andy “The Destroyer” Souwer via split decision in a ONE Super Series Kickboxing contest.

In a ONE Super Series Kickboxing bout, Hong Kong-based Alain “The Panther” Ngalani of Cameroon and Andre “The Giant” Meunier of Australia battled to a No-Contest (NC) ruling after an inadvertent low blow rendered Ngalani unable to continue.

Three-time IFMA Champion Alaverdi Ramazanov of Russia stunned the partisan Thai crowd after edging out hometown favorite Petchmorrakot Wor. Sangprapai via unanimous decision in their ONE Super Series Muay Thai contest.

In a ONE Super Series Kickboxing contest, Muay Thai legend Singtongnoi Por Telakun of the Evolve Fight Team turned in a tremendous striking performance to defeat promotional newcomer Masahide Kudo of Japan.

Meanwhile, Muay Thai superstar Petchdam Kaiyanghadao of Thailand made quick work of Kenny “The Pitbull” Tse of China, putting together a devastating showcase of his piston-like left roundhouse kick for fans in attendance.