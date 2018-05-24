Six Times Jon Jones Thought The Rules Just Didn’t Apply

Disgraced former UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones has always done whatever he wants despite the rules in place – whether it’s using performance-enhancing drugs or breaking the law, “Bones” has proven time and time again that he believes the rules don’t apply to him.

And the resulting inability to compete simply a massive loss for mixed martial arts fans and the sport as a whole.

Perhaps it’s the fact that Jones is still the youngest ever UFC fighter to win a belt, or maybe it’s because he’s never truly been beaten throughout 24 professional MMA bouts. Whatever the reason, Jones clearly plays by his own rules despite the consequences.

We broke down the six times Jones thought the rules didn’t apply to him, and it wasn’t easy paring it down to six, either. Check them out.

6. Jon “Scarface” Jones

Who would have known that Jones was a fan of the ol’ booger sugar? Well, at this point it’s hardly a surprise, but at the time, Jones tested positive for cocaine metabolites, the young champion’s reputation was still relatively intact.

Throughout the early portion of his meteoric rise to the championship, Jones frequently professed his faith as a Christian and came across as a good role model for young fight fans.

But that made the revelation of Jones’ cocaine use all the more shocking. It just didn’t jive with the wholesome persona “Bones” had cultivated over the years. It was the beginning of a long, arduous downward spiral for Jones that continues to this very day.

Jones made his typical excuses when the news surfaced and went to rehab for an impactful one day, but the damage to his reputation had already been done.