UFC middleweight alum, Sam Alvey has claimed that the returning undefeated professional boxer, Jake Paul refused to share the boxing ring with him in sparring setting, after watching him spar his elder brother, Logan Paul.

Alvey, who saw his lengthy tenure with the UFC come to an end back in August of this year, suffered a first round knockout loss against Michal Oleksiejczuk. The defeat came as Alvey’s eighth from his nine most recent Octagon walks.

Campaigning for a potential future boxing match against the unbeaten 5-0 Paul in the future, Alvey has yet to secure a fight with the Ohio native who returns to professional boxing this weekend in Arizona.

The unbeaten Ohio native will feature in a main event bout against former undisputed UFC middleweight titleholder, Anderson Silva, making his boxing return for the first time since a rematch knockout win against former undisputed UFC welterweight champion, Tyron Woodley back in December of last year.

Sam Alvey admits that the Paul brothers are “very athletic”, but doubts their ability

Sharing his thoughts on both Jake Paul and his elder sibling, Logan Paul, Alvey claimed that the former refused to spar him – after taking in a prior sparring match between his brother and the latter.

“No, they’re garbage, very athletic – at least Logan,” Sam Alvey said about the Paul brothers during an interview on Talkin’ MMA. “I didn’t get to spar with Jake Paul. And you can tell they both used to be high school wrestling champions or state champions, I think. Like, you can see Logan Paul in the WWE, very athletic.”

“Logan seemed like a nice guy,” Sam Alvey explained. “Jake Paul didn’t want to spar with me after he saw me with Logan. I was being super nice to him. I mean I was the experienced guy, he was the YouTube guy.” (Transcribed by BJPENN.com)

In his most recent professional victory, Alvey managed to defeat Gian Villante with a split decision win back in June 2018 at UFC Fight Night Utica.