In the UFC Vegas 21 co-main event we have a light-heavyweight bout between Misha Cirkunov and Ryan Spann.

Round 1: Misha Cirkunov opens up with a right hand and follows up with a high kick. Both men are getting after it early and we are getting big clashes in the center of the Octagon. One particular clash sees a low blow land. After a brief break, we are back underway. Spann lands big! Cirkunov is down. Spann allows him to stand up. Smart move. It’s not long before Cirkunov is down again. Spann follows up on the ground. This fight is over!

OFFICIAL RESULT: Ryan Spann def. Misha Cirkunov via TKO in round one.