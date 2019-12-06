Ruiz And Joshua Weigh In Ahead Of Their Title Bout In Saudi Arabia

Spread the word!













Ahead of their highly-anticipated rematch Andy Ruiz Jr and Anthony Joshua weighed in today in Saudi Arabia.

A lean and slimmed down version of Joshua hit the scales first, weighing in at 237 pounds. The British boxer came in ten pounds lighter than when he last fought Ruiz back in June.

In the build-up to this week’s fight, the 30 year-old has emphasized the contest will be a marathon, not a sprint. It could be Joshua is aiming to use his height and reach advantage to keep Ruiz and bay. Similar to what he did against Joseph Parker when the pair fought their title unification in 2018.

In contrast to Joshua, Ruiz weighed in heavier than he did June. The Mexican-American tipped the scales at 283 pounds, which is 15 pounds heavier than when he last saw him.

The 30-year-old Ruiz cut a relaxed figure as he weighed in today, and it will be interesting to see if the extra weight impacts his performance.

Fans and analysts may argue over the pros and cons of each fighter’s physical transformation, but in the end, what it comes down to is how each man performs inside the ring.

Thankfully the wait is almost is over, and tomorrow we will learn the answer as to whether Joshua had an off night in New York or simply meet his match against a superior boxer in the form of Ruiz.