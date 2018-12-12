Joe Rogan: Anthony Joshua’s Heavyweight Titles Are “Bullsh*t”

The argument for the hevyweight division’s top dog continues. Currently, Anthony Joshua, Deontay Wilder, and Tyson Fury can all make a case for being the baddest man in boxing.

Recently, Wilder defended his WBC heavyweight title against Fury from the Staples Center in Los Angeles. The pair fought all 12 rounds and the judges turned in a controversial split-decision draw. Fury is believed to have gotten the better of Wilder for the majority of the 12 rounds. However, Wilder scored the only two knockdowns of the entire fight.

Not to mention the second knockdown from Wilder could’ve arguably been ruled a knockout. With that being said, talk of a rematch is already underway. Recently, Wilder joined longtime UFC commentator Joe Rogan’s podcast, “The Joe Rogan Experience.” The pair discussed Wilder’s grueling fight with Fury, and what’s next for “The Bronze Bomber.”

During their conversation, the topic of fellow heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua came up. Joshua currently holds the IBF, WBA, WBO, and IBO world heavyweight titles. However, many boxing pundits assume Joshua is ducking the likes of Wilder and Fury. Rogan chimed in on the subject (via MMA Mania):

“He looks terrible. He’s gonna fight some other guy, and no one gives a fuck. And it’s like, your titles, whatever titles you got, they’re bullshit! They don’t mean anything! Everybody knows this is where the real title is! It’s a wrap now.”

😲 Joe Rogan & Deontay Wilder destroy Anthony Joshua on The Joe Rogan podcast.#JRE #WilderFury2 #JoshuaWilder



Check out the live podcast below 👇 pic.twitter.com/7RGYas1KxC — EditinKing Boxing 🥊 (@EditinKing) December 10, 2018

Wilder then revealed that Joshua’s team has already reached out to him about possibly making a fight between the pair. Prior to agreeing to fight Fury, Wilder had been calling Joshua out for months, and failed negotiations between the two sides prevented a fight from being booked.