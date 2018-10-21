Return Event in Yangon Is Positioned To Be Another Record-setting Event For ONE Championship

For its upcoming event, ONE Championship returns to Yangon, Myanmar on 26 October to hold ONE: PURSUIT OF GREATNESS at the Thuwunna Indoor Stadium.

The monumental show will feature the absolute best in local and international martial arts talent, accentuating a tremendous headlining bout between ONE Middleweight and Light Heavyweight World Champion Aung La N Sang and Lebanese challenger Mohammad “O Lutador” Karaki.

The ONE Middleweight World Title main event featuring Aung La N Sang and Karaki will be joined by 11 more amazing contests.

Myanmar’s Phoe Thaw will return to action in front of his hometown crowd against Malaysian standout Keanu Subba.

Some of the hardest hitters in ONE Super Series will return to action for bouts that promise to deliver fireworks.

Ibrahim “Mr. Cool” El Bouni will stand across from another powerhouse in Tarik Khbabez in a three-round kickboxing contest.

Meanwhile, Top King Muay Thai World Champion Han Zi Hao will square off against a six-time national Muay Thai champion from the Philippines, Ryan “The Filipino Assassin” Jakiri.

A pair of fantastic mixed martial arts match-ups will complete the main card as a quartet of competitors aims to charge back towards the top of their divisions.

In featherweight action, SFC Bantamweight Champion Emilio “The Honey Badger” Urrutia will put his skills to the test against Pancrase Lightweight Champion Kazuki Tokudome from Japan.

Former ONE Strawweight World Champion Dejdamrong Sor Amnuaysirichoke will also make his comeback to the cage for his first bout since March, battling India’s seven-time national wushu champion Himanshu Kaushik.

“It’s a stacked card from top to bottom. The bout lineup is great. ONE Championship always brings the best whenever they are in Myanmar. My excitement is palpable. I will make sure that my countrymen will go home with smiles on their faces. Let us make history again,” Aung La N Sang said.

The martial arts scene in Asia today is synonymous with ONE Championship as one of the company’s missions is to make the sport a part of the daily fabric of society in the continent.

ONE Championship has taken martial arts in Asia into greater heights, broadcasting to over 1.7-billion potential viewers across 138 countries around the world.

Due to the incredible groundwork by ONE Championship, the number of martial arts fans from all across Asia has multiplied exponentially, especially over the past four years.

In line with this, ONE Championship has seen incredible growth rates in both television viewership and social media engagement, which are a testament to the rapid rise of the promotion in worldwide households and the sport of martial arts as a whole.

“ONE Championship is popular because we built this organization with the Asian people in mind. Asia is the birthplace of martial arts, and we felt it was right to showcase all the local talent here to the rest of the world,” said Chatri Sityodtong, who is the Chairman and CEO of ONE Championship.

Based on the September 2018 results annualized by Nielsen, ONE Championship’s peak TV ratings share improved 58 times in 2018 as the Singapore-based organization had a busy 24-card calendar this year, holding events in different iconic cities across Asia.

Furthermore, the promotion’s broadcast hours increased from 12-18 hours in 2014 to 100-2800 hours in 2018.

For years now, ONE Championship has been developing fruitful collaborations with leading broadcasting companies around the globe, including Fox Sports, ABS-CBN, Astro, ClaroSports, Bandsports, Startimes, Premier Sports, Thairath TV, Skynet, Mediacorp ad OSN.

Also a large part of ONE Championship’s success worldwide comes down to its aggressive social media strategy, with platforms such as Facebook, Twitter and YouTube aiding its mainstream development.

With innovative content and marketing initiatives, ONE Championship has been able to bring world-class martial arts action much closer to diehard and loyal fans.

According to the data released by Facebook, the total impression of ONE Championship’s official page raised the bar up high in 2018. From 352 million impressions in 2014, 2018 had astonishing figures of 30 billion.

On the other hand, ONE Championship gained 4 billion views in total, significantly growing from 312,000 in 2014.

From short profile infographics, interesting interviews, to thrilling teaser videos, ONE Championship fans have followed the brand and conveniently made the organization’s social media one of the leaders of online sports content.

ONE Championship followers found touch-points that enabled them to connect with their favorite stars and even interact with their heroes behind the scenes through their posted stories.

Its relevance among the target market have furthered ONE Championship’s growth and led its way to become the largest global sports media property in Asian history.

“We’re absolutely packing stadiums. We are filling thousand-seater arenas with passionate martial arts fans. We have the support of local governments, most importantly, the support of our fans. We have the most fantastic sponsors and partners on board that believe in what we’re doing, that believe in our vision,” Sityodtong stated.

At the time of publication of this article, ONE Championship’s official Facebook page has 10,240,098 likes.

2019 promises to be even better in terms of viewership and popularity as ONE Championship lays out plans for new markets such as Japan, South Korea and Vietnam next year.