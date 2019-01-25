Report: Wilder vs. Fury Rematch Could Become Official Next Week

Ever since Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury threw down in a wild, back-and-forth draw in early December, talk of a rematch has been swirling the boxing world.

Of course, unified WBA, IBF and WBO champion Anthony Joshua will always be in that mix. But Wilder’s promoter Frank Warren isn’t worried about that particular British superstar. He recently told iFL TV he’s focused on the Wilder rematch, and for good reason:

“I couldn’t give a monkey’s who he fights because we’re in the Tyson Fury business. What we’re trying to do is get an ordered rematch over the line with him and Deontay Wilder.”

There’s a deadline fast approaching for Wilder and Fury’s rematch to be booked, however. The WBC has scheduled a purse bout for February 5. If it reaches that point, technically any promoter could arrive and secure the rights to host the fight.

Warren is confident that won’t be the case. He’s hoping to have the rematch booked by next week:

“Hopefully we won’t get to that position. I think we’re all mature and have been around long enough to be able to pull a deal together between both camps.

“We’re in discussions at the moment and hopefully we’ll have that sorted out by the end of next week.”

Hopefully that is the case for boxing fans all over the world. Fury was a bit incensed with the result of the first fight considering most thought he dominated much of the action. He called for the rematch to be on his native UK soil. But Warren doesn’t believe that will happen because of pay-per-view concerns:

“I very much doubt it’ll happen in the UK. The big money is in the States as far as the American pay-per-view is concerned. That looks to be the favorite.”