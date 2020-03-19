Report: Floyd Mayweather Calling Off 2020 Comeback Plans

Spread the word!













As things stand, Floyd Mayweather will not returning to combat sports this year.

Last year, the former five-weight boxing champion teased a collaboration with UFC president Dana White with some speculating it was a fight with a UFC fighter. There was also talk of Mayweather boxing with an established boxer as well.

However, all that is called off for now as according to TMZ, “Money” has told people close to him that he will not be competing in 2020.

The decision comes as Mayweather reels from the recent deaths of his ex-girlfriend Josie Harris and his uncle and former trainer Roger Mayweather.

RIP Roger “BLACK MAMBA” Mayweather pic.twitter.com/ImDfHC7eJz — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) March 19, 2020

#TBT Thanks for always having my back Uncle Roger! RIP Black pic.twitter.com/oQuO10CZym — Floyd Mayweather (@FloydMayweather) March 19, 2020

TMZ adds that along with the current coronavirus pandemic as well as Kobe Bryant’s death back in January, fighting is not Mayweather’s focus for the time being.

Things can always change in the future — but for now, don’t expect to see Mayweather come out of retirement.

What do you think of Mayweather postponing his plans?