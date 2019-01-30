Report: ‘Couple Of Things’ Stand In Way Of Wilder vs. Fury Rematch

There could be a couple of things standing in the way of the awaited Wilder vs. Fury rematch. Rumors surfaced last week that the anticipated rematch could be a done deal by the end of the week.

That may not be the case according to Fury’s promoter Frank Warren, however. Warren recently told The Daily Mail (via MMA News) that he has spoken with Wilder’s management. With that said, there are still a ‘couple things’ to get ironed out before the fight is official:

“I spoke on Tuesday morning with Shelly Finkel (Wilder’s co-manager) and spoke to him on Monday as well. There are a couple of things that need to be ironed out and if we get them ironed out hopefully we will be in a position soon where we can announce this fight.”

Asked if he was confident the fight would happen, Warren said he was. After the rousing first match-up, it’s no secret both sides want to get the fight signed. However, it came down to those coupl things as he previously stated:

“I am very confident,” Warren said. “Both the boxers want it to happen, everyone involved wants it to happen, but there are a couple of things in the background that need to be sorted out.”

A Must-See

The heavyweight superstars met in a classic 12-round bout in early December. The bout was full of intrigue and controversy, as most felt Fury controlled much of the action with his measured jab and voluminous punches. Yet Wilder was able to storm back with two knockdowns in the later rounds, forcing the bout to be declared a split decision draw.

There are still the schools of thought that believe Wilder knocked Fury out and those who believe ‘The Gypsy King’ was robbed. The only way either side will gain resolution is to watch them fight again.

Apparently it’s coming down to these couple things to get it resolved.