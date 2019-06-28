Report: Canelo Alvarez Potentially Moving Up To Face Sergey Kovalev

Spread the word!













Boxing unified middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez is reportedly looking at conquering another division with a potential move to light heavyweight.

Alvarez is already a champion in three divisions, having defeated Rocky Fielding last year to become the WBA (regular) super-middleweight champion. He most recently added the IBF middleweight title to his collection following his win over Daniel Jacobs last month.

It looked like the Mexican was then slated to face former champion Gennady Golovkin in a trilogy fight for September. However, that doesn’t seem to be the plan anymore as Alvarez and his team prefer to face WBA (super) super-middleweight champion Callum Smith or WBO light heavyweight champion Sergey Kovalev according to The Athletic’s Mike Coppinger.

Sources tell @TheAthleticBOX that Golden Boy Promotions and Canelo Alvarez are rebuffing attempts to make a trilogy fight with GGG in September. Instead, they want Canelo to fight either Callum Smith or Sergey Kovalev on Sept. 14, with GGG to follow in May 2020 — Mike Coppinger (@MikeCoppinger) June 26, 2019

This was followed by a report from Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix, stating although there is no offer at the moment, Alvarez is “zeroed” in on a potential fight with Kovalev.

Significant momentum for Canelo Alvarez to move up to 175-pounds to face light heavyweight titleholder @KrusherKovalev in September, multiple sources familiar with the situation tell @SInow. No offer at this point, but Canelo has been zeroed in on that fight. — Chris Mannix (@SIChrisMannix) June 27, 2019

Kovalev long reigned over the light heavyweight division until suffering back-to-back defeats to Andre Ward in 2016 and 2017. He has since suffered a TKO defeat to Eleider Alvarez last year, but bounced back with a unanimous decision win in their rematch earlier this year.

Do you want to see this fight happen next? Or with Callum Smith? Or would you prefer to see Alvarez and Golovkin run things back a third time?