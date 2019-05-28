Rematch Between Deontay Wilder & Luis Ortiz Targeted For September

Spread the word!













Fans might have to wait a bit longer before seeing WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder fight Anthony Joshua, or rematch Tyson Fury.

The Los Angeles Times is reporting that a rematch between Deontay Wilder and Luis Ortiz is being targeted for September at the Staples Center in L.A. The two dates floating around as of this writing are September 7 and 28. The fight will reportedly be broadcasted by Showtime Boxing.

Wilder and Ortiz previously met back in March of last year. Ortiz came very close to handing “The Bronze Bomber” the first loss of his career. However, Wilder bounced back in the 10th round with a TKO victory over his Cuban counterpart. It was a tremendous heavyweight affair, and a rematch should prove to be extremely interesting.

Since the fight, Wilder has gone to a Draw with Tyson Fury after their 12 rounder in December, and most recently obliterated Dominic Breazeale in just two minutes earlier this month. Ortiz, who was defeated for the first time as a pro against Wilder, has gone on a three-fight win streak since the defeat.

Two of those victories came via TKO, the latter, against German prospect Christian Hammer, was won via unanimous decision.