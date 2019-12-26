Boxer Regis Prograis Buys His Mother A House For Christmas

Spread the word!













Former light-welterweight champion Regis Prograis has enjoyed the best year of his boxing career. Despite losing his WBA belt to Josh Taylor a few months ago Prograis was in the mood to celebrate big time this Christmas. The 30-year-old bought his mother a brand-new house. He documented he build up to the surprise gift by posting on social media to tell his followers how he plans to reveal what he’s bought on the big day.

My momma has no clue that I just bought her a brand new house. She’s about to get the surprise of a lifetime. pic.twitter.com/0MWRxNBDhK — Rougarou (@RPrograis) December 25, 2019

Once Christmas came, he also posted the moment she unwrapped her presents, which of course was a few packages deep to add to the suspense. See the video below for the really cool moment.

Just bought my momma a brand new house from the ground up. She had no idea what kind of Christmas gift she was getting. We made her go through a few loops but she finally got her key. pic.twitter.com/ZWExsbF04V — Rougarou (@RPrograis) December 25, 2019

The 140lb former champion fought twice in 2019 and clearly made a boat load of money. In April he picked up his first full world title in the World Boxing Super Series. He beat Kiryl Relikh in the WBSS semi-final. The finish came within six rounds as he claimed the title and became favorite to win the tournament outright.

However, that wasn’t to be as he ran into former Olympian Josh Taylor in the WBSS final. The pair threw down in London, England in October this year, in one of the fights of 2019. Two world titles, the Ring Magazine belt and the Muhammad Ali trophy were on the line as the consensus best fighters in the division met in a true classic fight. The bout went the full 12 rounds and Prograis was edged out by the Scot on the cards which read 117-112, 115-113 and 114-114 in Taylor’s favour.

The Louisiana native now needs to rebuild after his defeat, hopefully claim another world title before he is matched up with Taylor once again. For now though he is enjoying Christmas with his family, doing what every son dreams of doing for their mother. My hats off to Regis Prograis this Christmas.

