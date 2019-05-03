Quote: The WBC Is Protecting Deontay Wilder

Spread the word!













Deontay Wilder is the current WBC heavyweight champion of the world.

With such a huge title around his waist, it comes with an equally sized target on his back. Recently, Wilder scheduled a title defense against Dominic Breazeale over another top-ranked mandatory challenger in Dillian Whyte.

Speaking to Express Sport, Whyte claims he believes the move was made by the WBC to protect Wilder (via Boxing Scene):

“I think the WBC is protecting Deontay Wilder,” Whyte said. “Maybe because he’s the first reigning American champion in a long time or whatever.

“They definitely seem to protect him because the Breazeale vs [Eric] Molina fight isn’t even eligible because Molina was banned from all sport formally. They don’t even run a clean boxing programme so I don’t even understand how they could make someone like that compete. It’s crazy.”

Wilder’s last fight was a massive heavyweight title defense against lineal champion Tyson Fury. Both men fought 12 great rounds of boxing, in which Wilder nearly finished the fight twice. Despite many believing Fury should’ve earned a judge’s nod for outboxing the American, a Majority Draw was reached.

After failed attempts at locking down a rematch, Wilder will no defend his title against Breazeale on May 18 at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.