Quote: Anthony Joshua Will Knock Out Deontay Wilder

Anthony Joshua is finally intrigued.

Recently, WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury went a full 12 rounds in an amazing heavyweight contest. Fury seemingly bested Wilder technically for the majority of the fight, however, Wilder landed the only two knockdowns of the contest. “The Bronze Bomber’s” second knockdown very well could’ve been ruled a knockout.

However, Fury made it to his feet and was able to survive. When it was all said and done, the judges’ scorecards turned in a controversial split decision draw. A rematch is now being discussed for the spring of next year. But it looks like IBF, WBA, WBO, and IBO heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua wants in on the mix.

His promoter, Eddie Hearn, spoke to The Sun recently and expressed his desire for a fight against Deontay Wilder specifically. Hearn went as far as saying he thinks Joshua would knock Wilder clean out (via Boxing Scene):

“Joshua would be a lot easier to hit (than Fury) but I also think Joshua would take (Wilder) off his feet and knock him spark out,” Hearn said. “If Josh fights Tyson it’s going to be the most amazing event but it’s also going to be quite an awkward night.

“If he fights Wilder it’s going to be X-rated because someone’s head is getting taken off – If that goes 12 rounds, Joshua against Wilder, I’m quitting the sport. Because that’s ridiculous, that’s not possible. We want Wilder. That’s the difference.

“I think if it was man on man and there were no belts, nothing, I think Joshua would probably prefer Fury. There’s always been the ‘oh he was the champ, you won his belts’ and stuff like that so maybe that’s in his head a little bit but he wants to be undisputed.’

“I think in the back of his mind, he wants to do a job on Fury as well. He wants to do a job on both of them and he’s going to violently do that.”

Wilder had been chasing a fight against Joshua for months before accepting a fight with Fury. However, the two sides could never come to an agreement, and most boxing pundits blame Joshua’s side for the hold up. Now, Joshua seems eager to get the fight done, and it’s likely because he spotted some major flaws in Wilder’s game against Fury.