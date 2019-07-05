Quote: Francis Ngannou Would KO Jon Jones If They Were To Fight

Spread the word!













The question as to whether or not Jon Jones will move up to heavyweight is a question “Bones” gets a lot.

Most believe he has cleared out the light heavyweight division and there are bigger and more challenging fights at heavyweight. There, he could do the trilogy fight with Daniel Cormier, or fight Stipe Miocic. But a fight many fans have been asking for is to fight Francis Ngannou.

It would no doubt be a massive fight and a big payday for both fighters. And, if it happens, UFC Hall of Famer, Michael Bisping is confident Ngannou would win:

“I can’t help but think that Francis Ngannou pretty much knocks out everybody right now,” Bisping said on his podcast ‘Believe You Me‘ (as transcribed by BJPENN.com). “Of course I think ‘DC’ would be the worst matchup. ‘DC’ would be the worst matchup because of the wrestling.

“And of course Stipe (Miocic) beat him as well, so we can’t do a disservice to Stipe. But I’ve got a feeling Ngannou would beat Jones. I just do. I know Jones is a good wrestler, he’s got a real nice, fast double leg entry. But I don’t know, I reckon Jones vs. Ngannou, Ngannou takes it.”

Not only does he think Francis Ngannou would beat Jon Jones to hand him his first “real” loss, but he is also confident he knocks “Bones” out:

“I’m telling you, Ngannou connects with Jon Jones flush, Jones is going to sleep,” Bisping said. “That’s a fact. I’m sorry, I’m not being a hater on Jones for saying that. I’m being pro-Ngannou.”

Whether or not this fight ever happens is to be seen. But, it is a fight many fans have been asking for and even Ngannou himself said it is a fight he would want. However, Jones has been reluctant to move up to heavyweight, so for now, it is just a dream fight.

Do you think Ngannou is the man to hand Jones the first legitimate loss of his career?