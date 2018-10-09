Quote: Floyd Mayweather “Deadly Serious About” Manny Pacquiao Rematch

Floyd Mayweather deadly serious about doing a rematch against Manny Pacquiao is something that has been claimed by Stephen Espinoza. The president of programming for Showtime Sports made these comments during a recent interview with TMZ Sports where he was asked about the proposed rematch.

Talks Going Again

If you recall, Mayweather got these talks going just last month when he told TMZ Sports that the two fighters have agreed to a rematch that will produce a 9-figure payday.

The first fight between Mayweather and Pacquiao went down on May 2, 2015, at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada that saw Mayweather win the contest by unanimous decision.

Floyd Mayweather “Deadly Serious About It”

Espinoza stated in this interview that he thinks the fight will likely go down in 2019.

“Having spoken to Floyd, I know he’s deadly serious about it. He’s very, very serious about wanting the fight. 2019 sounds perfect. After I get a little bit of sleep after this event, we’ll go at Mayweather/Pacquiao 2, I think.”

Their Records

Pacquiao has gone 6-2 in his last eight fights that include dropping decisions to Mayweather in May 2015 and Jeff Horn in July of 2017. He is fresh off a fight against Lucas Matthysse for the World Boxing Association welterweight title on July 15th, 2018 (July 14th in the United States) at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia that saw him win by TKO.

On the flip side, Mayweather was last seen when he beat former UFC lightweight and featherweight champ Conor McGregor once he defeated him by TKO last year.

“Having spoken to Floyd, I know he’s deadly serious about it. He’s very, very serious about wanting the fight.”