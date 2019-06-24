Quote: Artem Lobov and Paulie Malignaggi Were Both Scared

Spread the word!













The dust has settled on the Bare-Knuckle FC (BKFC) 6 main event between Artem Lobov and Paulie Malignaggi.

Lobov left Florida with the victory after out-pointing the former boxing World Champion inside the ring. The pair put on a great scrap after their bad-blood rivalry and intense buildup heading into the contest. However, one man who wasn’t impressed is BKFC star Jason “The Kid” Knight.

Speaking after the fight to announce his upcoming return to bare-knuckle action, Knight said he believes both Lobov and Malignaggi were “scared” (via MMA Fighting):

“I saw two fighters that were both kind of scared of each other. Paulie was just a little more scared than Artem was,” Knight said. “Paulie was scared to f*cking death. And Artem, he wanted to play it safe, I don’t blame him. The guy is supposed to be a way better boxer than you, you’re supposed to play it safe. All Artem had to do was take that fight away and he did.”

Knight maintained that the only reason Lobov fought hard in their own main event earlier this year, was because he himself was one-half of the contest. The Mississippi native said that when he returns to action this August against Leonard Garcia, the result will be the same:

“Paulie’s soft and we proved it tonight,” Knight said. “The only reason that you saw Artem fight so hard in that last fight is because Jason Knight was there. This fight wasn’t nearly as exciting as it was last time.

“But I promise you August 10, Leonard Garcia is going to show up and he’s going to have to fight me.”