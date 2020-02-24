President Trump May Invite Tyson Fury, Deontay Wilder To White House

Spread the word!













The rematch between Deontay Wilder and Tyson Fury was one of the biggest in boxing history — and President Donald Trump was one of many who was watching.

Fury shocked the world when he outclassed and battered Wilder en route to winning the WBC heavyweight championship via seventh-round TKO on Saturday night.

Trump — who has a storied history with the world of combat sports — was impressed by both competitors and is considering inviting them to the White House in the near future.

“That was a great fight,” Trump told reporters outside the White House on Sunday before his trip to India (via New York Post). “Two great fighters. It was really very exciting.

“Maybe we have to bring them both to the White House — I don’t know — because that was really a good one. I think we’ll do that.”

Wilder had previously visited the White House back in 2018 when Trump posthumously pardoned Jack Johnson, the first African-American heavyweight champion, who was convicted back in 1913 for flaunting his relationship with white women during a period of extreme racial tension.

“Donald is a huge fan of boxing, was asking me about my next fight and encouraging me to get the knockout,” Wilder said at the time. “But on this day in history, I am able to say, forevermore, that I was there for yet another historical achievement to take back to my family and my children and the people of Alabama. I’m able to say that I was there when they pardoned Jack Johnson.”

And of course, Fury is a fan of Trump as well.

@realDonaldTrump who do you think wins the fury vs AJ fight? You can walk me out if you want, be a part of the biggest fight ever,🙏🏻🙏🏻❤️❤️ — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) October 31, 2017

@realDonaldTrump u need the real heavyweight champion in your office not that bum @BronzeBomber come see the mac is back June 9 in the great city of Manchester uk 🇬🇧.

I’ll leave 2 vip tickets on the door for u Mr president sir. — TYSON FURY (@Tyson_Fury) May 30, 2018

Fury’s father John believes a meeting in the White House would be the perfect way for his son to bow out from the sport of boxing.

“That’s good for a Fury, isn’t it?” John said on GMB. “And I’m a big fan of Donald Trump. It’s been an amazing journey and look where it’s ended. And what a great point to bow out on — a meeting in the White House.”

'He's on top of the world… so it's time for Tyson to bow out'



Tyson Fury's dad wants his son to retire from boxing following his win at the weekend… and thinks a meeting with President Trump at the White House would be the perfect way to mark the occasion. pic.twitter.com/mG2czaOyiV — Good Morning Britain (@GMB) February 24, 2020

What do you think of Trump potentially inviting Fury and Wilder to the White House?