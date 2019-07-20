Premier Boxing Champions Results: Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman

LowKickMMA’s boxing coverage of this weekend’s events continues. Tonight (Sat. July 20, 2019) Premier Boxing Champions will put on a great card from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.
In the main event of the night, WBA welterweight champion Keith Thurman puts his gold on the line against the legendary Manny Pacquiao. Also, Yordenis Ugas takes on Omar Figueroa Jr. in a WBC welterweight eliminator. IBF super-middleweight champion Caleb Plant is scheduled to defend his title as well. He takes on Mike Lee.
Check out LowKickMMA’s coverage of Keith Thurman vs. Manny Pacquiao below:
- WBA Welterweight Championship: (C) Keith Thurman vs. Manny Pacquiao
- WBC welterweight eliminator: Yordenis Ugas vs. Omar Figueroa Jr.
- Welterweight: Sergey Lipinets vs. Jayar Inson
- Bantamweight: Luis Nery vs. Juan Carlos Payano
- IBF super-middleweight championship: Caleb Plant vs. Mike Lee
- Heavyweight: Efe Ajagba vs. Ali Eren Demirezen
- Lightweight: Austin Dulay vs. Justin Pauldo
- Welterweight: Abel Ramos vs. Jimmy Williams
- Flyweight: Genisis Libranza vs. Carlos Maldonado
- Welterweight: Jayar Inson vs. Mahonri Montes
- Welterweight: Emmanuel Medina vs. Peter Dobson
- Featherweight: John Leo Dato vs. Juan Antonio Lopez
**LowKickMMA’s coverage of Keith Thurman vs. Manny Pacquiao begins at 7 p.m. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**
