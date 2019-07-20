Premier Boxing Champions Results: Manny Pacquiao vs. Keith Thurman

Spread the word!













LowKickMMA’s boxing coverage of this weekend’s events continues. Tonight (Sat. July 20, 2019) Premier Boxing Champions will put on a great card from the MGM Grand in Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event of the night, WBA welterweight champion Keith Thurman puts his gold on the line against the legendary Manny Pacquiao. Also, Yordenis Ugas takes on Omar Figueroa Jr. in a WBC welterweight eliminator. IBF super-middleweight champion Caleb Plant is scheduled to defend his title as well. He takes on Mike Lee.

Check out LowKickMMA’s coverage of Keith Thurman vs. Manny Pacquiao below:

WBA Welterweight Championship: (C) Keith Thurman vs. Manny Pacquiao

(C) Keith Thurman vs. Manny Pacquiao WBC welterweight eliminator: Yordenis Ugas vs. Omar Figueroa Jr.

Yordenis Ugas vs. Omar Figueroa Jr. Welterweight: Sergey Lipinets vs. Jayar Inson

Sergey Lipinets vs. Jayar Inson Bantamweight: Luis Nery vs. Juan Carlos Payano

Luis Nery vs. Juan Carlos Payano IBF super-middleweight championship : Caleb Plant vs. Mike Lee

: Caleb Plant vs. Mike Lee Heavyweight: Efe Ajagba vs. Ali Eren Demirezen

Efe Ajagba vs. Ali Eren Demirezen Lightweight: Austin Dulay vs. Justin Pauldo

Austin Dulay vs. Justin Pauldo Welterweight: Abel Ramos vs. Jimmy Williams

Abel Ramos vs. Jimmy Williams Flyweight: Genisis Libranza vs. Carlos Maldonado

Genisis Libranza vs. Carlos Maldonado Welterweight: Jayar Inson vs. Mahonri Montes

Jayar Inson vs. Mahonri Montes Welterweight: Emmanuel Medina vs. Peter Dobson

Emmanuel Medina vs. Peter Dobson Featherweight: John Leo Dato vs. Juan Antonio Lopez

**LowKickMMA’s coverage of Keith Thurman vs. Manny Pacquiao begins at 7 p.m. ET/Keep refreshing for live results**