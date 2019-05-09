Pics: Check Out Paige VanZant’s Smoking SI Swimsuit Issue Photos

Spread the word!













Back in March, news broke that UFC flyweight Paige VanZant would appear in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

VanZant’s UFC return is currently unknown. She’s coming off of an impressive come-from-behind submission win over Rachael Ostovich at January’s UFC on ESPN+ 1. VanZant has teased a UFC comeback soon.

But ’12 Gauge’ has never been one to solely rely on fighting to build her brand.

She’s been featured on ‘Dancing With The Stars’ as well as in commercials and on cooking shows. Her latest venture with Sports Illustrated could turn out to be her most popular crossover yet, however. VanZant’s photos from the upcoming annual swimsuit issue were released on her model page on their website.

VanZant shared a pair of the photos on her Instagram this week. Let’s just say the results were absolutely stunning. Check them out:

With the SI shoot over with, VanZant hinted she would be coming back to MMA soon: