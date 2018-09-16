Pic: Check Out The Canelo vs. GGG II Official Scorecards

Last night’s (Sat., September 15, 2018) Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin rematch from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, has the combat sports world buzzing.

Alvarez took home a majority decision in the rematch after the two met in a controversial split draw last year, winning the WBA (Super), WBC, IBO, and vacant The Ring Magazine middleweight titles.

The Mexican star was the victor according to the judges and many fans, but many others feel GGG was robbed. Indeed, their rematch was a classic fight that most feel warrants a trilogy fight. For those reasons, the combat sporting world – including many in the MMA space – are torn down the middle on the megafight’s result.

Some will agree with the judges’ call; others obviously do not. Check out the judges’ official scorecards via Jon Castagnino here and decide for yourself: