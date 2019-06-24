Photo: Chris Leben Shows Off Sick Battle Scars From BKFC 6 Defeat

Spread the word!













Over the weekend (Sat. June 22, 2019) Chris Leben was defeated in bare-knuckle action.

Leben took on Dakota Cochrane in the co-main event of Bare-Knuckle FC (BKFC) 6 from the Florida State Fairgrounds Expo Hall in Tampa, Florida. Unfortunately for the former UFC star, Leben was defeated by Cochrane via unanimous decision. They jerked the curtain for the highly-anticipated main event between Paulie Malignaggi and Artem Lobov.

Shortly after his defeat, Leben took to Instagram to show off his battle scars. “The Crippler” took some nasty damage from his scrap with Cochrane. Check it out here:

“Well you drive a car long enough you go to get in a wreck it was a good fun fight thank you BKFC Way to go @dakotacochranemma I’ve been punched by a lot of people before but I don’t think anybody hit me quite as hard as the guy!!”

Leben was previously undefeated in bare-knuckle competition. He strung together a two-fight knockout streak before going the distance with Cochrane. Prior to this weekend, Leben hadn’t gotten out of the first round against any of his opponents. As for his mixed martial arts (MMA) career, Leben hasn’t fought since 2013 when he was defeated by Uriah Hall under the UFC banner.

Now, Leben has seemed to find a resurgence in his combats sports career at 38-years-old. It will be interesting to see how he bounces back after his first loss in bare-knuckle competition.