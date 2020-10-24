Debut fighter Phillip Hawes showcased his power on the main card of UFC 254 earning a knockout victory over undefeated fighter Jacob Malkoun.

فيل هوز يهزم جيكوب مالكون بالضربة الفنية القاضية بعد 17 ثانية من بداية القتال 🔥 .. #UFC254 pic.twitter.com/oFstg3z7km — UFC Arab (@UFC_Arabs) October 24, 2020

The Middleweight had his first shot at a UFC contract on Dana White’s contender series, however, after that did not go his way the fighter went back and put together a winning streak in order to secure himself his second shot winning and securing himself a place in the UFC.

This debut went on to see him stream roll the Australian finding the knockout in just 18 seconds.