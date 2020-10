Next up on the UFC 254 main card is a middleweight tilt between Jacob Malkoun and Phil Hawes.

Round 1: Hawes advances forward and hurts Malkoun early on with a right hand. Malkoun stumbles but gets to his feet and receives more strikes that ultimately leads to a knockout win for Hawes!

Official result: Phil Hawes defeats Jacob Malkoun via knockout (R1, 0:18).