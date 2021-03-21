The Professional Fighters League partners with the first-ever fan scoring app Verdict MMA to provide insight into fight scores and predictions. PFL fans will get insight into real-time MMA scorecard data through this app. The MMA or Mixed Martial Arts fans can watch the round-by-round scores on the Verdict MMA app, as the main card bouts will be broadcasted on ESPN2. This broadcasting will take place throughout the PFL 2021 season.

Insight into PFL and Verdict MMA’s Partnership

PFL organizers believe that this strategic partnership with Verdict MMA will bring the fans closer to this game. It will help in integrating the voice and action into the television broadcast. Moreover, Verdict MMA, the fan scoring app, offers the MMA fight community to engage with other community members on this app before, during, and after the bouts by predicting the fight outcomes. This app will also provide an insight into the post-fight debate and show live scoring of the MMA fighter’s action.

The fans can even see the live scoring on the online casino like NetBet for the MMA scoring. The site also allows the fans to bet on MMA fights and choose their favorite players. The live scoring and the follow-up debate will help with predictions on the fight and help the bettors.

The fan scoring app Verdict MMA has gained a large fan following in recent years due to its unbeatable features. This app has already provided five million fight predictions since its inception, and the fighting fans have already accumulated more than 3.8 million rounds scored. Overall, the best thing about Verdict MMA is that the company has already expanded its user base through the social media platform and is quite excited about this partnership with PFL as they will be making a shift from mobile screens to television screens.

In the words of Dan Ghosh-Roy, Chief Digital Officer Professional Fighters League, “PFL is excited to integrate this industry-leading app Verdict MMA into all of our broadcasts and the digital platforms.” He further stated, “This is an amazing technology that will allow millions of MMA fans globally to participate in these fights debates and the content produced by PFL.”

Verdict MMA And PFL Partnership Are Here To Stay!

Mr. Mandeep Singh, the co-founder at Verdict MMA app, states that “We are all thrilled to work with the Professional Fighters League in the year 2021.”

The Verdict MMA founder states that “The partnership decision between Verdict MMA and PFL is quite a great fit because both the platforms are into fan engagement. The teams are working to bring in innovation in the use of this app and broadcasting platform.”

The fans will be able to score in the fights at home, and they can see the Global Scorecard presented on the PFL broadcast. The two companies say nothing of this sort is being done in the combat sports world, but this integration and interaction will go a long way.

Moreover, the PFL or Professional Fighters League has already established itself as the No. 2 MMA Company globally. The PFL has already witnessed great growth every year across many digital channels. Like, the fresh reports state they have 68% more followers on the social platform Instagram, and a 30% total increase has been registered across all the digital channels.

Moreover, the Professional Fighters League has shown a 200% social engagement spike too with ‘Domestic Linear’ viewing has gone up to 43% since the year 2019, and the ‘Championship’ viewers globally have surpassed 500,000 views since New Year’s Eve. This showcases the 65% yearly increase since 2019.