Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy knows just how dangerous Giorgio Petrosyan is

Thailand’s Petchmorakot Petchyindee Academy is a legend in the world of Muay Thai. With a stunning 158-34-2 professional record, the 25-year-old is a two-division Lumpinee Stadium Champion and a WMC World Champion.



Though he is without a doubt one of the best strikers in the world, the Thai star remains cautious ahead of his rematch with Giorgio “The Doctor” Petrosyan at ONE: MASTERS OF DESTINY on Friday, 12 July at the Axiata Arena in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia.



“I am very confident in my own skills, but I will admit that Giorgio Petrosyan has better kickboxing skills than I do,” Petchmorakot said candidly.



“That is what I can say after having fought him for three rounds in the past. He is a very good fighter, and if I stood there and exchange punches with him, I could get knocked down.”



Petchmorakot and Petrosyan battled for three rounds back at ONE: ENTER THE DRAGON in Singapore last May. The initial decision was a controversial win but was later turned into a No Contest.



This time around, Petchmorakot is eyeing a better performance and hopes to win in a more decisive fashion.



“Of course, I feel strongly that I need to work even harder than usual,” he stated.



“I believe I put on a good performance in our last bout, but of course, there were some doubts because of the decision.”



“This time around, I am working harder than usual to be able to properly compete and defeat Giorgio clearly and convincingly,” Petchmorakot added.



Petchmorakot is no stranger to the ONE Championship stage, but he admits that he is still trying to acclimate himself to the kickboxing ruleset.



“I think that one of the biggest differences between Muay Thai and kickboxing is the clinching aspect,” Petchmorakot said.



“As I said, I am still trying to fully understand the new ruleset, and what I am most concerned with is understanding what exactly is the legal method of clinching when it comes to kickboxing,” he added.



A win over Petrosyan on Friday night will mark his fourth victory with ONE and will also send him to the semi-finals of the ONE Featherweight Kickboxing World Grand Prix.

