Paulie Malignaggi Would Have Spit On Artem Lobov’s Mother At Presser

Paulie Malignaggi claims the line can’t be crossed with Artem Lobov anymore because it was already crossed a while ago.

Malignaggi and Lobov collide in a bare-knuckled grudge match at Bare Knuckle FC (BKFC) 6 on June 22 in Tampa, Florida, and things have been heating up in the buildup. The former boxing champion notably spat at Lobov during a recent press conference as well as bonking him on the head with a microphone.

At a BKFC media event last month, Malignaggi also slapped the former UFC featherweight. However, he has no regrets about all the things he has done and went one extreme step further:

“I don’t regret it because the line was crossed a long time ago,” Malignaggi said in a recent interview (via MMA Mania). “You can’t take spitting or anything else out of context. This line was crossed two years ago. Once you cross the line, you can’t set a new line.

“Not only do I not regret it, if his mother was at the press conference, I would have spit on her too. There’s no reason to regret anything. I’m ashamed I couldn’t do more. Once you cross that line with me, we can just go.”

Malignaggi’s beef with Lobov stems from his issues with the latter’s training partner and friend, Conor McGregor. The 38-year-old was helping McGregor train for his boxing match with Floyd Mayweather two years ago.

However, the Irishman releasing footage of him dominating Malignaggi, rather than the whole sparring session, has led to where we are today.