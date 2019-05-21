Paulie Malignaggi Threatens To ‘P*ss In Artem Lobov’s Toothless Mouth’

Spread the word!













Things got a bit wild this week at the Bare Knuckle Fighting Championship (BKFC) press conference featuring Paulie Malignaggi and Artem Lobov.

Between Malignaggi trying to bonk Lobov with the mic and the loogie he spat at the “Russian Hammer,” it was an eventful day at Dave & Buster’s in Times Square, New York.

Lobov took to the podium to speak first, then it was Malignaggi’s turn. The first minute or so saw the former boxing champ give a bunch of shout-outs, then it hit the fan (via MMA Junkie):

“My hands are frickin’ like razor blades, no doubt,” Malignaggi said. “First of all, get a good look at this guy’s face right now, the way it looks right now. Because next month I’m gonna make it all look like a road map. Back in the day, before we had MapQuest and Waze and everything, we had road maps. You’d pull them out, they had a bunch of lines all over them. I’m gonna make this guy’s face look like a road map next month. Permanently, because these scars are not gonna go away.”

“I wasn’t made for this, right? I wasn’t made for this bare knuckle stuff,” Malignaggi said. “One thing about my career, I’ve always been known as one of the toughest guys in boxing, besides winning two world titles. This guy here, who’s known as a punching bag with a loud mouth, was known as the guy who just trained with Conor McGregor. What is this guy’s accomplishments?”

After about five minutes of hurling insults back and forth (which strangely enough might last longer than their fight), Malignaggi issued his most obscene threat to Lobov yet.

“You’re a piece of (expletive), and I’m gonna treat you like the dirtbag that you are,” Malignaggi said. “Because after I beat the (expletive) out of you, I’m gonna spit on you. I might take out my (expletive) and piss on you. … I’m gonna take out my (expletive) and knock your teeth out and piss in that toothless mouth of yours.”

BKFC 6 will take place in Tampa, Florida, on June 22.