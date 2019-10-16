Paulie Malignaggi Ridicules Talk Of Conor McGregor Returning To Boxing

Spread the word!













There’s always a possibility that Conor McGregor returns to boxing one day. However, Paulie Malignaggi thinks it would be hard for him to get a single win.

McGregor, of course, boxed Floyd Mayweather back in 2017 and would lose via 10th-round TKO. Since then, there has been talk of the Irishman returning to the sport, particularly because of how lucrative it is.

Malignaggi has been cited as a potential opponent, especially with his beef with McGregor over their sparring session leaks. For now, though, McGregor seems focused on competing in the UFC.

But it wouldn’t be surprising if a promoter like Matchroom’s Eddie Hearn were to sign McGregor up for a boxing comeback. Malignaggi certainly agrees, but believes it would be hard to find anyone the former two-weight UFC champion could beat in the sweet science:

“Eddie is a real genius businessman, a really smart businessman,” Malignaggi said in a recent interview with iFL TV (via BJ Penn). “So if he’s got an ace up his sleeve I wouldn’t be surprised. I just don’t think Conor McGregor can box.

“You’d probably have to get him the guy that sold me these nuts [to fight]. Or the guy who sold me this water, or this juice. That’s a few wins right there. He can’t fight, he’s not a boxer.”

Despite losing to McGregor’s teammate Artem Lobov in bareknuckle action, Malignaggi is confident of outclassing his long-term rival in a boxing ring. However, he doesn’t think it’s a realistic possibility:

“I’ll fight him with one hand, bro,” he added. “I just beat up his boy with one hand. You don’t want that fight. We could do it, but I don’t really think it’s a realistic possibility.”

