Paulie Malignaggi Reveals The One Way Artem Lobov Can Earn His Respect

There has been absolutely no respect between Paulie Malignaggi and Artem Lobov leading up to their Bare-Knuckle FC 6 bout later this month.

However, Malignaggi claims there’s one way the former UFC featherweight can earn his respect. Speaking to MMA Fighting recently, Malignaggi promised a very bloody affair, and vowed to beat “The Russian Hammer” to a pulp inside the ring:

“It’s going to be very bloody,” he said. “I’m going to beat him to a pulp.”

In regards to the respect factor, Malignaggi wants Lobov to apologize to him and admit to all the lies the former WBA welterweight champion believes Lobov has been speaking in the lead-up to their clash. Then, and only then, does Malignaggi claim he can respect the mixed martial artist:

“I expect an apology and an admittance of the lies,” Malignaggi said. “If I get that, there can be respect, no problem. We’re both men, and we should be up front as men. I’ve been nothing but up front. I think if there was mutual respect, he would admit all they did was lie and were hyping things. Then we could have respect and be cool about it. But if he keeps lying about it, I might beat his ass again after I’m done.”

Malignaggi and Lobov will headline BKFC 6 from the Florida State Fairgrounds arena in Tampa, Florida on June 22. It will be Malignaggi’s debut in bare-knuckle competition, and only Lobov’s second fight under the promotion’s banner.