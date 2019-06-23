Paulie Malignaggi Blasts ‘Bush League’ Judging For BKFC 6 Fight With Artem Lobov

Spread the word!













Paulie Malignaggi believes he was robbed last night (Sat. June 22, 2019) in his Bare-Knuckle FC 6 bout against Artem Lobov.

The pair fought all five rounds in the BKFC 6 main event. When it was all said and done, the judges’ awarded “The Russian Hammer” the unanimous decision win. Speaking at the post-fight press conference, Malignaggi blasted the Florida judging, claiming they don’t know what boxing is (via MMA Mania):

“The only thing I could come up with is a couple of times off the spin-offs I went off-balance and he kind of grazed me with some shots that maybe they thought the punches caused me to go off-balance instead of my legs and my spin-off going off-balance and they thought he was hurting me so that made them give him a round,” Malignaggi said.

“This is also a problem when you have a state that has a fight every 50 years. You have judges that don’t know what the f*ck they’re watching, don’t know what the f*ck they’re doing, and you get this. Everybody and their mothers thought I won this fight, but you know what? I’m also 38 years old and I guess this is sort of a sign to say, ‘Yo, you gotta stop.’

“Because I probably would have kept doing this if I won this fight tonight… once I got in there and I got going it was kind of fun. It was like I was in the moment. Sure, it sucks getting hit, of course. But I took that one shot in the clinch and I thought I dealt with the clinch pretty well, I was pretty elusive, and so I was boxing well.”

Malignaggi went on the label the judging as “bush league,” and maintains that he out-boxed the former UFC star:

“Ironically, the judges gave me the first two rounds and then after three they didn’t give me a round. Again, bush league shit, because I got cut in round three. Once the bush league shit came in they literally only scored my blood. The same shit was happening, he was getting out-boxed very easily, but now I was cut.

“And clearly the bush league judges scored the blood and not the actual fight or what was happening, because realistically nothing else happened aside from that clinch where he definitely got me with some good shots.”