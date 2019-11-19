Paulie Malignaggi Agrees To Box Jason Knight – Under Certain Conditions

Spread the word!













Jason Knight picked up a big victory at Bare-Knuckle FC 9 over the weekend when he finished Artem Lobov in the final round of their main event.

The fight was a rematch from their first fight in April of last year, which Lobov won via decision. After the fight ended, there were several discussions as to what could happen next. BKFC brought Knight’s former UFC foe, Jim Alers, into the ring to tease a fight. Both Lobov and Knight also expressed interest in a trilogy.

However, Knight then took to social media to call out former Lobov opponent and ex-boxing world champion Paulie Malignaggi. Here’s what Knight had to say.

“@paulmalignaggi I know u don’t want to fight BKFC again but what would u say to a boxing fight ?? I have no prior pro boxing matches but I bet I can school you at your own game!!”