Paulie Malignaggi Agrees To Box Jason Knight – Under Certain Conditions

Jason Knight picked up a big victory at Bare-Knuckle FC 9 over the weekend when he finished Artem Lobov in the final round of their main event.
The fight was a rematch from their first fight in April of last year, which Lobov won via decision. After the fight ended, there were several discussions as to what could happen next. BKFC brought Knight’s former UFC foe, Jim Alers, into the ring to tease a fight. Both Lobov and Knight also expressed interest in a trilogy.
However, Knight then took to social media to call out former Lobov opponent and ex-boxing world champion Paulie Malignaggi. Here’s what Knight had to say.
“@paulmalignaggi I know u don’t want to fight BKFC again but what would u say to a boxing fight ?? I have no prior pro boxing matches but I bet I can school you at your own game!!”
Malignaggi then responded in the comments section of Knight’s Instagram post, saying he’s down to box Knight in a traditional boxing match with gloves. His history of hand injuries is too severe to compete in bare-knuckle again. He also noted the money would have to be worth the fight
“Well done Jason, solid adjustments Saturday night. I have not yet seen the fight but saw higlights and your sense of timing and disciplined game plan was very impressive to notice. You def caught onto a few tactics from my fight and fought smarter. I wish my hands could survive the impact again cause truthfully I enjoyed the experience and wouldn’t have minded facing you after your display.
“However I have a career history of hand problems and I cannot keep risking them or I’m gonna wind up with permanent damage to them. If there are interested parties that are willing to put up enough money I am not against regular boxing though where some protection for my hands is there.
“Maybe David can do a card where you and I glove up but instead of a ring we can fight in the bkfc squared circle with our undercard consisting of bare knuckle fights. Again its dependant on the compensation. After all, we are prizefighters. Once again though, well done and congrats on an impressive display.”
Knight then responded with the following.
“thanks brother, I’d love to make this happen… and it’s not a disrespect thing either, I’d just like the test against a real boxer and see where I stand skill wise”
Malignaggi then had this to say:
“no disrespect taken at all. You are a competitor and I respect that. If someone compensates us well for the fight I can def consider it and we can go from there. This forum is public so people can see the interest in making this possibility a reality is there from us both. I have also given a possible way we can do it with bkfc still promoting it if they have this interest”
