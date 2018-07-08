Paul Felder Waited Hours For Stitches After Bloody UFC 226 Loss

Paul Felder waited longer than he should’ve needed to for medical treatment after his UFC 226 fight with Mike Perry.

Felder and Perry clashed on the main card of the UFC 226 pay-per-view (PPV) last night (Sat. July 7, 2018). In the opening exchange “The Irish Dragon” was busted open badly by an apparent headbutt. Throughout the course of the fight the cut would continue to get worse.

When it was all said and done, “Platinum” took home the victory on the judges’ scorecards – yet both men sustained significant injuries of their own. Perry had a gruesome facial procedure on his nose, and Felder was taken to a nearby medical facility shortly after the fight, not only for his cut, but because he seemed to have broken his arm during the fight as well.

It looks like Felder’s experience at the nearby Las Vegas medical facility wasn’t a pleasant one. He took to Twitter and noted that he wasn’t even cleaned up of the dried blood on his face, and had to wait a ridiculously long amount of time before getting stitched up.

He shared the following:

Still waiting for stickers… and um thanks for cleaning me up. This hospital sucks pic.twitter.com/hdge0xmae1 — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) July 8, 2018

Lol stitches — Paul Felder (@felderpaul) July 8, 2018