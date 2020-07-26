Next up on the UFC Fight Island 3 main card is a light heavyweight bout between Paul Craig and Gadzhimurad Antigulov.

Round 1: Antigulov clinches up with Craig before taking him down. Craig has an aggressive guard and looks to attempt a triangle. He has his legs wrapped around Atigulov’s head but receives a number of big strikes to the head on the ground at the same time. However, that allows Craig to sink in the triangle properly as he gets the tap!

Official result: Paul Craig defeats Gadzhimurad Antigulov via triangle choke (R1, 2:06).